Beatrice Louise Holcomb GRANBURY--Beatrice Louise Holcomb of Granbury passed away suddenly on Monday June 22, 2020, just weeks short of her 88th birthday. She was a longtime resident of this area, with her husband Jack, Dr. John H. Holcomb III. SERVICE: In lieu of a funeral service, the family invites you to share your remembrances of Louise on the Martin's Funeral Home website: https://www.martinsfhgranbury.com/obituary/beatrice-louise-holcomb. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, she would appreciate your support for Reading is Fundamental at rif.org. They raised their family in Colorado. Going back to school to get her Master's, she then enjoyed a rewarding career teaching middle school in Colorado and then in Granbury. Jack and Louise enjoyed their family and friends and were active members of the First Baptist Church in Granbury for more than 35 years. Louise was a lifelong learner and continued to be curious about the world. Louise was predeceased by her husband; son, Bradford Alan; her sister, Doris; and brother, Harold. SURVIVORS: She is survived by three of her loving children, John H. IV, Gregory Scott, and Kimberly Anne; loving brothers, James and David and their families; as well as many devoted extended family members, including nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 28, 2020.