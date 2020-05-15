Beatrice R. Shirley DALLAS -- Beatrice R. Shirley, 86, of Dallas went with the Lord Sunday evening, May 3, 2020, surrounded by her children and loving husband. Beatrice was born May 9, 1933 to Eugene Ruiz in Dallas, Texas. She married Bernie Shirley August 30, 1979. The undying love they had for each other will go on eternally. Beatrice had a special place in her heart for her great-grandchildren. One of her favorite items to receive from the great-grandchildren were homemade cards. She would say "Their art is better than any store bought card." Beatrice is preceded in death by her mother, Eugenia Ruiz; brother, Andrew (Andy) Ruiz; sister, Cora Cantu; daughters, Christina Jenkins, Tina Becerra; and granddaughter, Michelle Jimenez. SURVIVORS: Beatrice is survived by son, Eladio Martinez; daughter, Rebecca (Becky) Jimenez; son, Frank Becerra; grandchildren; Tina Martinez, Eladio Jr. Victor Martinez, Julie Ann Martinez, Paul V. Martinez, Arthur McCardell, Jessie Jenkins, Joseph Jenkins, Steven Jimenez, Michelle Ward, Frank James Becerra, Haley Becerra and Kelsie Becerra; great-grandchildren, Arriana McCardell, Arthur McCardell, Mathew Jimenez, Averill Jimenez, Nolan Melton, Spencer Ward, Leighton Becerra and Riggin Becerra; and great-great-grandchild, Michael Rene Lara.