Beauford Roland Clements, Jr. LAKE KIOWA -- Beauford Roland Clements, Jr, 81, passed away on March 13, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 3 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Lake Kiowa Club House in Lake Kiowa, Texas. Burial with full military honors will be on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the DFW National Cemetery in Dallas. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 6 till 8 p.m. at Dalton and Son Funeral Home in Lewisville. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org. He was born on September 13, 1937 in Tulsa, Okla. to Beauford Roland, Sr. and Genevieve Clements. BR was a proud U.S. Marine for 20 years serving in the Vietnam War. After retiring he went on to a second career in the Insurance Industry. Beauford loved being with and spending time with his family, playing golf, cheering on the OU Sooners and playing a game of Texas Holdem Poker. He always lived by the Marine Corp Creed, "God, Country, Corp, Family". He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and sister Sue. SURVIVORS: He leaves behindhis wife, Sharon Clements, his four children; Debroa Clements, Lisa Taylor and her husband, Jim, Daniel Clements and his wife, Michelle and Don Clements; his eleven grandchildren, Danielle, Austin, Jamie, Luke, Josh, Scott, Hannah, Jonathan, Samantha, Nolan and Matthew and his sister, Connie Rinner. DALTON SON FUNERAL HOME 1550 N. Stemmons Freeway Lewisville, Texas 75067 972-436-6511 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 17, 2019
