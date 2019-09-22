|
Beebee Baker Harrison FORT WORTH--Beebee Baker Harrison died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. REQUIEM MASS: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at St. Peter Orthodox Church, 7601 Bellaire Drive South. Burial: Mount Olivet Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to WestAid Food Pantry, 7940 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth, TX 76116. Beebee was born Feb. 1, 1930, in Fort Worth to Dr. Robert G. and Evelyn Hussey Baker. She was a wife and mother and, in later years, became a barber working at Ridglea Barber Shop until her retirement. She volunteered at the Aids Outreach Center and WestAid Food Pantry and was a member of St. Peter Orthodox Church. Beebee was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Pat Baker. SURVIVORS: Her daughter, Brooke Harrison Shannon and husband, James; grandsons, Liam and Evan Shannon, Harold and Dianne Shannon and the Shannon family. Special thanks to the loving staff at Mirabella Assisted Living and Encompass Hospice.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 22, 2019