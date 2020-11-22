Beeta Rachal Pridgen
February 18, 1933 - November 13, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Beeta Rachal Pridgen, 87, passed away peacefully at her home in Arlington, TX following a brief illness on Nov. 13, 2020.
Visitation and funeral service will be held at Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home, November 24, 2020. Visitation will be from 10-11am and funeral service at 11am. Burial will be at 1pm at the DFW National Cemetery.
Beeta was born in Montrose, LA, to John Dennis Rachal and Elvina Marie (LaCaze) on Feb. 18, 1933. Her family moved to Natchitoches, LA when she was 5 years old. Beeta was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a friend to all.
Beeta will be greatly missed by her children, Linda Bary (Dave), Rebecca Niette, Harold Eugene Pridgen Jr., (Brandan), Beeta D'Ann Lewis; brother, Huey Rachal (Lucie); grandchildren, Steve Bary (Dana), Mike Bary (Ashley), Harold E. Pridgen III, William Mueller (Shay), Brittany Pridgen, Brandon Pridgen, Amber Pridgen and Matthew Lewis; great-grandchildren, Austin Bary, Michael Puckett, Deven Rexrode, Adelyn Mueller and Aydan Ogle; and many nieces and nephews.
Beeta was preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, Harold Eugene Pridgen, Sr., in 2007; her parents, John and Elvina Rachal; daughter Brenda Sue Niette; and brothers, Nalof J. Rachal, Sr., Jack Rachal and Ashby Rachal.
Pallbearers will be Dana Rachal, Steve Bary, Mike Bary, Harold E. Pridgen III, Brandon Pridgen and Matthew Lewis. Honorary pallbearers will be Calvin Rachal and Joe Rachal.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund or American Cancer Society
. Beeta's family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to her doctor, Nooman Silat, M.D., and Karen Knoth for their amazing care. Special thanks to the doctors and staff of South Arlington Dialysis Center for their care for the past 15 years as well as everyone at Emerson at South Collins Retirement Community where Beeta called home since 2016 and to Deanna Nichols with CKD Hospice.