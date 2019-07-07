Belle Erwin GRANBURY--Belle Erwin, 93, a beloved mother, grandmother and friend, left this life peacefully and went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 27, 2019. FUNERAL: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Wade Funeral Home, 201 NW 3rd St., Hubbard, with Pastor Tommy Pophin officiating. Burial follows in Liberty Hill Cemetery near Hubbard. Belle will lie in state from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, in Belle Hall at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Belle was born Jan. 31, 1926, in Mount Calm, Texas, to W.M. Kimbrell and Eva Sheets Kimbrell. She was a Bible scholar and dedicated many hours to First Baptist Church, Bellmead. She loved her family, church friends, and neighbors, and was always available to help them out any way she could. The grandchildren could count on her for support, prayers, and help without "telling mom and dad." Belle was preceded in death by her husband, "WC"; son, Bill; brothers, Donnie, Kenneth, Lonnie; and sisters, Katie, Margaret and Maudine. SURVIVORS: Children, daughter, Cindy Reiter and husband, Ed, son, Doug Erwin and wife, Melissa; brothers, Johnny and Tommy Kimbrell; sister, Ann Doan; grandchildren, Bari Etheredge, Damon Jamieson, Dustin Erwin, Luke Pilgrim, Brent Reiter and Troy Reiter; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 7, 2019