|
|
Ben Tillman Denton - Ben Tillman, 77, of Denton, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. SERVICE: 10:30 AM, Friday, August 2, 2019, Wiley Funeral Home Chapel, Granbury, Interment: Acton Cemetery. Ben was born on July 22, 1942 in San Angelo, Texas to Onita "Neta" and Benjamin Fount Tillman, Sr. He started working at American Airlines when he was 19 years old as a part-time temporary employee. He turned that position into a 35 year successful career. When he retired, he was the vice president of American Eagle. Ben graduated from The University of Texas at Arlington with his Bachelor's degree, which he crammed into only 11 years. He was a dedicated father, grandfather, and friend. He was also a member of The United Methodist Church. Ben was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Mary Lynn Stiles Tillman and his parents Fount and Neta Tillman. We will miss you gentle Ben. SURVIVORS: Ben is survived by his wife of 13 years: Cherry Tillman, daughters: Delyn Tillman and Lauri Tillman, sister: Glenda Tillman; grandchildren: Trevor Vardeman, Mitchell Vardeman, Taylor Ball, Rylan Hill, Zev Vardeman, Joanna Vardeman, Elise Greer (Eric), Blair Ashley, Olivia Ashley, Chloe Cramer, and Ben Muscanere, great-grandchildren: Kennady Clark, and Cash Clark, step-children: Jeff Cramer, Kim Ashley (Neil), Paula Cramer, (Ada), and Sean Cramer (Kim).
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 2, 2019