Benito A. Ortiz FORT WORTH--Benito A. Ortiz passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. FUNERAL MASS: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary: 7 to 8 p.m. Friday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Benito was born in San Antonio, Texas. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosa Maria; son, Alfredo G. Ortiz; and granddaughter, Jennifer V. Ortiz. SURVIVORS: Sons, David and Gilbert Ortiz; and four grandchildren. Rest in peace, Dad, until we see you again.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 26, 2019
