Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Rosary
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Benito A. Ortiz Obituary
Benito A. Ortiz FORT WORTH--Benito A. Ortiz passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. FUNERAL MASS: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary: 7 to 8 p.m. Friday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Benito was born in San Antonio, Texas. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosa Maria; son, Alfredo G. Ortiz; and granddaughter, Jennifer V. Ortiz. SURVIVORS: Sons, David and Gilbert Ortiz; and four grandchildren. Rest in peace, Dad, until we see you again.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 26, 2019
