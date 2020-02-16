|
Benjamin Golder Fay FORT WORTH--Benjamin Golder Fay, 98, took off for the Promised Land on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. GRAVESIDE: 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas. Memorial service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Christ Chapel Bible Church in Fort Worth. Visitation: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Greenwood. "Poppy," as he was known by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was born in Wildwood, N.J. on July 21, 1921, the youngest son of Ada Gorsuch and Joseph Barton Fay of Philadelphia, Pa. He married Phyllis Elaine Staubus on Dec. 2, 1944 in Norman, Okla., where he was stationed in the United States Navy. Poppy's faith began while growing up in the Masonic Children's Home in Pennsylvania. He remained active with the Masons for his entire life and achieved the rank of 33rd degree Mason in the Scottish Rite, and in 1976 he had a life-changing experience with the Living Lord, Jesus Christ. After serving three years in World War II, he transitioned to civilian life and in 1953 moved his family to Fort Worth to begin his career at Convair, later General Dynamics. During his 32 year career, he worked on several high-profile projects, including the B-36, B-58, F-111, and ending as a Department Manager for the F-16. After leaving General Dynamics, and under his son Ted's urging and tutelage, a career change into oil and gas was in order. He became a Petroleum Landman for the next 12 years and continued to consult with Ted well into his 90s. For his final 32 years, he lived life dabbling into many things, usually thought reserved for the young, and remained always young at heart. Above all, he was a stock market fanatic and "inventor," but also a boat builder, sailor, fisherman, golfer (or so he said), square dancer, private pilot and aircraft owner, and a full spectrum RV'er. He was active on email and day trading on two laptops and one Surface Pro, but never did Facebook. He bought his first iPhone at age 88, got his concealed handgun license at 89, and stopped driving and gave away his last Cadillac Seville at age 96. He never quit trying, analyzing, and managing right up to the end. He was the head of the self-titled and self-promoted "Joy Patrol" at Mirabella Assisted Living Home. His proudest accomplishment in life was his family, but he always gave all the credit to his wife, Phyllis (Nanny), who taught him about family and love. He was preceded in his transition from this life by his wife of 65 years, Phyllis Staubus Fay, in 2009. SURVIVORS: Sons, Dr. Roger R. Fay and wife, Kathryn of Bryan, Ted E. Fay and wife, Sue of Fort Worth; grandchildren and spouses, Benjamin and Jean Fay of Aledo, Holly and Dr. Todd Herauf of Rosenberg, Ashley and Tim Veccia of Southlake, Commander Jonathan and Amy Fay of Chantilly, Va., Andrew and Dr. Kari Fay of San Marcos; stepgranddaughters and their husbands, Vickie and Todd Chamberlin of Montgomery, Kristi and Chad McDermott of Charlton, Mass.; and 17 great-grandchildren. A special thank you and debt of gratitude is due his caregivers at Mirabella and Envoy Hospice. MEMORIALS: Poppy would suggest that, in lieu of flowers, donations or memorials be made only and as the Lord leads you.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 16, 2020