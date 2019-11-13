|
|
Benjamin Lewis Hull FORT WORTH -- Benjamin Lewis Hull, 37, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at his home in Fort Worth FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Thursday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: Ben had an undeniable love for animals. He especially loved his cats, a memory which has prompted his family to request that memorial gifts be made to The Humane Society of North Texas, 1840 E. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth, Texas 76103. Phone: 817-332-4768, ext. 135. Ben, as he was known to everyone, was born May 12, 1982, in Fort Worth, and was a lifelong resident of the city. He attended Lily B. Clayton Elementary, William James Middle School, and Paschal High School. He worked in the family businesses after he completed his education, and recently established Hull Auto Group, an auto sales company. It was at Paschal High School that he met Diana Menchaca. After years of friendship and dating, the two married in a ceremony on Eagle Mountain Lake, in May 2018. Back from the honeymoon, they started the search for a home, which took nearly a year to find and decorate comfortably. Ben had a passion for all things outdoors and was an active sports enthusiast; from an early age he loved snowboarding, scuba diving, and cycling. He was happiest in the water or on the mountains. Also pursued independent studies on many subjects he was exceptional on computers. However, Ben will best be remembered for his tender heart. He cared deeply for his family and friends. Those closest to Ben will miss his endearing sense of humor, his gentle nature, and his compassion for those around him. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joanne Fowler and O. E. Hull; stepfather, B. B. Fowler; maternal grandparents, John and Elaine Lewis; and by his aunt, De McCombs of Dallas. SURVIVORS: Wife, Diana Hull; mother, Cynthia Lewis; brother, Aron Hull; sister, Carrie Reilly and husband, Thomas; father, George M. Hull and wife, Rochelle of Fort Worth; loving members of the Menchaca family; and by aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be dearly missed by everyone that knew and loved him.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 13, 2019