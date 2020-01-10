|
|
Benjamin Rush Milam BURLESON -- Benjamin Rush Milam, age 89, passed away January 7, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. SERVICES: Visitation: Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2pm in Laurel Land Main Chapel. Service to follow at 3pm. Burial to follow service. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Edge Park United Methodist Church or a . Ben Milam was born on August 8, 1930 in San Antonio, Texas to Scott George Milam and Elizabeth Grant Milam. He was named after his great, great, great uncle, Colonel Benjamin Rush Milam, the military leader and hero from the Texas Revolution. He graduated from Brackenridge High School in 1949, where he was the senior class president. This is where he met his sweetheart, the love of his life, Helen Marie Wise. Ben and Helen Milam married on June 14, 1951. Ben Milam was an Air Force Veteran who served in the Korean War. He was a proud Aggie, graduating from Texas A&M University in 1958 where he earned his Bachelor of Science as an Aeronautical Engineer. After graduating, he moved his young family to Fort Worth, Texas and started a career at General Dynamics where he worked for almost 35 years. Ben Milam lived life to the fullest. He was an active member of Edge Park United Methodist Church for over 50 years. He was very involved with the Longhorn Council, Boy Scouts of America for over 40 years. He was a Scout Master, trainer, made two trips to Philmont, and earned several awards including the Silver Beaver in 1986. Ben loved Texas history. Not only did he have the connection to his namesake, but he was also a descendant of Collin McKinney, one of the 59 delegates that signed the Texas Declaration of Independence on March 2, 1836 at Washington on the Brazos. With his love for learning and history, he became a Life Member of the Sons of the Republic of Texas. As a member, he wrote and presented speeches, and served as president. As busy as he was living life, he still made time for his friends and family. He loved to travel and spend time with his family. He was seen frequently in the stands cheering on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their numerous activities. He was truly the most loving husband, father, and granddaddy and will be greatly missed. SURVIVORS: His loving wife of over 68 years, Helen Milam; his children and their spouses, Debra and John Collyer, Glenn and Denise Milam, and Bonnie Kelso and Steve Metcalfe; his grandchildren and their spouses, Jennifer and Jeremy Stone, Larissa and Jim Wheeler, Kristen and Caleb Green, Kirk and Brittany Kelso, Benjamin and Michele Kelso, and Joshua Kelso; sister, Laura Marsh; 16 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 10, 2020