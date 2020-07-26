1/1
Bennett Francis Stone
1961 - 2020
{ "" }
Bennett "Biff" Francis Stone FORT WORTH -- August 5, 1961 - July 14, 2020 Bennet Stone, 58, passed July 14, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. MEMORIAL: Family will honor him with private memorials. He loved guitars, music, motorcycles and his family. SURVIVORS: daughter, Frances "Tuesdy" Stone Flowers (Anthony) of Wilson, NC; granddaughters, Laney, Olivia, and Bailey of Wilson, NC; wife, Jenny Spore; stepchildren, Kathryn Henry, Katelyn Spore, Perry Spore (deceased) of Splendora, Texas; grandchildren, Everett, Chevy, Wessen, Peyton; sister, Pamela Mullins (Eddie) of Fort Worth; nieces, Fawn and Natalie and nephew, Travis.

Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 26, 2020.
