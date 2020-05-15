Bennett "Paul" Gordon Jr. FORT WORTH -- Bennett "Paul" Gordon, Jr., 62, entered eternal rest Wednesday, May 6, 2020. SERVICE: 11 a.m., Saturday, May 16, 2020, The Major Funeral Home. Due to the current health crisis, the service is private. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Bennett Gordon, Sr. and Pearl Gordon. SURVIVORS: sons, Paul D. Gordon, Jomar Adams and Demeldrick Auguillard; daughters, Lori Gordon and SaJada Roberson; the love of his life, Karen Spencer; stepmother, Katheryn Gordon; five brothers; three sisters; 14 grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 15, 2020.