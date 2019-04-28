Home

Bennie Allan Shupe


Bennie Allan Shupe FORT WORTH--Retired USAF Lt. Col. Bennie Allan Shupe, 94, slipped the surly bonds of earth on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. SERVICE: Pending. Bennie was born Jan. 29, 1925, in Tifton, Ga., to James Allan Shupe and Velma Browning Shupe. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Marjorie Cooper Shupe (2008); and son-in-law, Jack Randall Frithiof (2014). SURVIVORS: Daughter, Cathaleen Shupe Frithiof of Corsicana, Texas; granddaughter, Amanda Jacqueline Frithiof of Heber City, Utah; as well as nieces and nephews. The family expresses deep gratitude to the attentive and caring staffs of Legend of Fort Worth; VITAS Hospice; the true angels from Visiting Angels; friends of faith and many years; and Opal Foster, a dear and longtime friend. We have lost a patriot. We have lost an incredible piece of American history. We have lost a warrior who helped protect these freedoms we enjoy. He will be missed.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 28, 2019
