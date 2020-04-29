|
Bennie Jean Sims Shoemaker BOYD--Bennie Jean Sims Shoemaker, 90, passed into heaven while surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, April 26, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020, Cope Cemetery, Burleson. Visitation: 10 a.m to noon Thursday, April 30, 2020, Laurel Land Funeral Home, Fort Worth. Bennie was born Nov. 23, 1929, in Throckmorton County. Growing up in Throckmorton, Texas, she was a graduate of Throckmorton High School. In December, 1948, Bennie married Alton Sims of Seymour, Texas. Not only was she a loving wife, mother and grandmother, Bennie had a successful career with Gearhart and later retired as a sales coordinator for Halliburton Industries. A Christian, Bennie, was a longtime member of Retta Baptist Church. She was known for her love of family and friends. Holidays were always a special time for family gatherings and precious memories are treasured by all. An avid reader, wonderful dancer and a real "pioneer woman." Bennie was loved by all that knew her, and she will be missed greatly. We will never see a redbird without thinking of her. Bennie was predeceased by her husband, Alton Sims (1985), and later by her second husband, Harold Shoemaker (2007). SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children and their spouses, Vicki and Billy Shanklin, Aubrey and Donna Sims, Greg and Darla Sims; her five grandchildren; and her 11 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 29, 2020