Benny Deuson FORT WORTH -- Benny Deuson passed away on Feb. 17th at his home. VISITATION: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Sat., Mar. 7 at his family residence in Ft.Worth. Benny was born to Leander and Olive Deuson in Golden, Texas in 1934. After graduation from Golden High school-Benny attended Lon Morris College,Syracuse University, and received his Bachlelor of Science degree in 1955 from Texas Wesleyan University. He then served in the United States Air Force from 1956-1960 where he was stationed in Bremerhaven and Darmstadt, Germany. After returning to the states, he returned to graduate school earning a Master of Arts degree in History from Texas Christian University. He was a Social Studies teacher and Guidance counselor for the FWISD, working at Forest Oak Middle School until his retirement. He was preceded in death by his very beloved wife of over 50 years, Patricia; his dear son, Christopher; sisters, Irma,Beulah; brothers, Loyd, Floyd, Wayne, Victor, Bert and Jesse. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Diane; sisters-in-law, Allene, Georgia, Mary; numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews; longtime beloved friends and former colleagues.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 5, 2020