Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Benny Johnson FORT WORTH -- Benny Johnson, 70, passed away suddenly Monday, February 25, while bowling with friends. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: Emerald Hills Memorial Park, Kennedale. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 8, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to The or Mission Arlington in his name. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Lela Johnson. SURVIVORS: He leaves behind his wife, Sandra, step-son, Scott Cooper; granddaughter, Loren LaVilla and husband, Jonathan; great-grandchildren, Jonmark, Beckham and Blakelynn LaVilla; along with a host of family friends and colleagues.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 8, 2019
