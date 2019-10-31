|
Benny Roy Baker CROWLEY -- Pastor Benny R. Baker 68, departed this earthly life on Monday October 28, 2019 FUNERAL: 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov 2, 2019. Wake: Friday, Nov 1, 2019 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Both services will be held at Paradise Baptist Church, 121 Paradise St, Fort Worth, TX 76111 SURVIVORS: His loving wife, Jacqueline Baker; daughters, Tamika, Stacey and Benitra; 3 sisters; 3 brothers; 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; host of relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 31, 2019