Benton Luckey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Benton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benton Luckey FORT WORTH--Benton Luckey was born April 28, 1931, to Moriah Luckey (Allison) in Carthage, Texas. He grew up and attended school in Beckville, Texas, and relocated to Fort Worth in 1952 where he passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, 8301 Mansfield Highway, Arlington, Texas, 76001. SURVIVORS: Benton leaves precious memories to be cherished by those he loved, brothers, Ora D. Allison (Inell) and Taft Allison Jr., all of Fort Worth, Texas, Taft Earl Allison (Danita) of Carthage, Texas; sister, Doris Woolen (Sidney) of Garland, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, close friends and other relatives.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved