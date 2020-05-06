Benton Luckey FORT WORTH--Benton Luckey was born April 28, 1931, to Moriah Luckey (Allison) in Carthage, Texas. He grew up and attended school in Beckville, Texas, and relocated to Fort Worth in 1952 where he passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, 8301 Mansfield Highway, Arlington, Texas, 76001. SURVIVORS: Benton leaves precious memories to be cherished by those he loved, brothers, Ora D. Allison (Inell) and Taft Allison Jr., all of Fort Worth, Texas, Taft Earl Allison (Danita) of Carthage, Texas; sister, Doris Woolen (Sidney) of Garland, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, close friends and other relatives.





