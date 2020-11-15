Bernard and Roma BowmanOctober 27, 2020 - October 28, 2020Watauga, Texas - Bernard Baker Bowman (Barney), 89, and Roma Johnson Bowman, 98, passed away peacefully on October 27th and October 28th in Waco, Texas.Visitation: November 19, 2020,10-11am at Shannon Rufe Snow Funeral Chapel. Celebration of Life Service: 11:00am. Inurnment: DFW National Cemetery, 1:00p.m.Bernard Baker Bowman (Sarge) was born July 18, 1931 to Nina and Melvin Bowman in Suffolk, VA. Roma Johnson Bowman was born on February 22, 1922 to William and Iris Johnson in San Antonio, Texas. They married May 29, 1958, celebrating their 62nd anniversary this year. Together always in life, not separated in death.Barney was a Korean War Veteran and career Air Force man. He was a bailiff in the Tarrant County Sheriff's office and also a lifelong Mason.Roma had a career as a civil servant and then worked many years for City of Watauga Parks and Recreation. At age 97 Roma was honored with the Fort Worth Volunteer of the Century Award. Barney and Roma are preceded in death by their oldest son James Lucas, their parents andsiblings.Barney and Roma are survived by sons, Charles (Barbara) Lucas, Walter (Jenny) Lucas; granddaughter, Gypsy Lucas and Tristan Pearman; grandson, Howard Mark Alexander; granddaughters, Kara (Eddy) Cole, Kerry Olson and Rebecca (Mike) Taylor; three great grandchildren; one great great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.