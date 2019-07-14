Services THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME 702 8TH AVE. Fort Worth , TX 76104-2502 (817) 336-0345 Resources More Obituaries for Bernard Bartzen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bernard James "Tut" Bartzen

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Bernard James "Tut" Bartzen FORT WORTH--Bernard James "Tut" Bartzen passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 19 years to the day after his beloved wife, Sara Jane Ledbetter. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Thompson's Harveson & Cole followed by a vigil service at 7 p.m. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. There will be a reception immediately following the graveside service on the indoor tennis courts at the Bayard Friedman Tennis Center on the TCU campus. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations to the Tut Bartzen Scholarship Fund may be made through the TCU Athletic Department. Tut was born in Austin, Texas. At the age of 5, Tut's family moved to San Angelo, Texas. It was here, that Tut met his mentor and lifelong tennis coach, George Richey. He honed his tennis skills hitting against a wall endless hours. In 1945 Tut boarded a train and headed off to William & Mary becoming the consummate student athlete. Tut graduated in only three years while remaining undefeated in over 50 matches and capturing two NCAA team championships. While at William and Mary, Tut was on what is considered by many to be one of the top 10 collegiate tennis teams of all time and in 1948, Tut and his partner won an NCAA Doubles Championship. Less than a year after beginning a lifelong relationship with Wilson Sporting Goods as a salesman and later as a member of the Wilson Advisory Staff, Tut was drafted in 1952 at the beginning of the Korean War. Despite believing he was to be shipped out at any time, Tut was permitted to play tennis and compete in Davis Cup and Grand Slam tournaments. Tut went on to win the U.S. National Clay Court Championships four times and had a Davis Cup record of 15-0 in singles and 1-0 in doubles. Tut's 16-0 Davis Cup record represents the greatest number of wins by a Davis Cup player in history without a defeat. He was the Davis Cup Captain in 1961. Tut was ranked among the top 10 in the U.S. from 1953 to 1961. After his playing days, Tut settled in as the head tennis professional at Colonial Country Club for 12 years before taking on the role as head coach of the Texas Christian University Men's tennis team from 1974-1998. At TCU, his teams were ranked nationally 19 times during a 20-year stretch, won over 500 matches, won eight conference championships and reached the final 4 once. Tut was inducted into the Texas Tennis Hall of Fame, the ITA Collegiate Hall of Fame, TCU Hall of Fame and was only the fourth tennis player inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame. He was also only the third tennis player inducted into the Wilson Sports Hall of Fame. Despite all the success Coach Tut Bartzen had on the tennis courts, he was never impressed with his on-court achievements. His greatest victory was winning the heart of, and marrying, Sara Jane Ledbetter in 1955. Tut was a devoted husband of 45 years prior to Sara's passing in 2000. He was most proud of his four children and their families as they matured and had families of their own. Tut is widely recognized as an unselfish, caring man. His players remember him as a principled man who taught them how to compete with integrity. He was more than a coach to many, but also a mentor and father figure. He will be remembered and missed by all who were lucky enough to have met Tut. Tut's passing was preceded by his brother, Arthurleigh Bartzen (wife, Shirley); brother-in-law, A.C. Crutchfield (wife, Katherine); and daughter-in-law, Debbie Bartzen (husband, Fred). SURVIVORS: Tut is survived by his four children, eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and his three sisters-in-law: son, Tut Jr. and his wife, Mary-Hunter, and their child, Sara, of Richmond, Va.; daughter, Angela Allin and her husband, Jim, of Dallas, Texas and their children, Alexandra DeHoff, her husband, Allan, and their daughter, Pearl Millie; Timothy and his wife, Fei Fei, and their son, TJ; Amy Gastorf and her husband, Nick; son, Fred Bartzen of McKinney, Texas, and his children, Charley, Cameron and his wife, Morgan Hopson, Cortland, and Margaux; son, Thomas Andrew and his wife, Heather, of Anna, Texas; sister-in-law, Shirley Bartzen of St. Louis, Mo., sister-in-law, Katherine Crutchfield of Oklahoma City, Okla., sister-in-law, Sylvia Monk and her husband, Jim, of Oklahoma City, Okla.



