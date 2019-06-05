|
BERNARD ZILBERG M.D. FORT WORTH -- Dr. Bernard Zilberg, 93, passed away peacefully in his home Friday, May 31, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. FUNERAL: Services were held Sunday, June 2, in the Kombleet Memorial Cemetery Chapel. He was laid to rest in Ahavath Shalom Cemetery. MEMORIALS: Contributions in his name may be made to The National Children's Cancer Society, Jewish Family Services (Fort Worth), and Meals on Wheels (Tarrant County). SURVIVORS: Bernard will be lovingly remembered by his children, Neil, Jonathan and Elana Zilberg; grandsons Sam, Jonah and Asa Zilberg; daughter in-law Sandra Hamid; and "son-in-law," Bahram Yavari.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 5, 2019