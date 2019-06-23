|
Bernice Elaine Hinds FORT WORTH--Bernice Elaine Hinds, born Feb 2, 1923, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation and Community Hospice of Texas. Bernice enjoyed a long happy life filled with travel, family, and crafts. She had several careers, including bookkeeping, and owned a retail dress shop. Bernice was preceded in death by her mother, Effie May Miller; father, Albert S Anthony Sr.; and brother, Albert S Anthony Jr. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughter, Linda and husband, David; sons, Gary and wife, Catherine, Terry and wife, Donna; grandchildren, Heather, Chris, Sasha, Natalie, and Raymond; great-grandchildren, Wayne and Tyrian; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 23, 2019