Home

POWERED BY

Services
Golden Gate Funeral Home
5701 E Loop 820 S.
Fort Worth, TX 76119
817-478-9555
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice Lilly Young

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bernice Lilly Young Obituary
Bernice L. Young FORT WORTH -- Bernice L. Young 79, departed this earthly life on Thursday, May 2, 2019 SERVICE: Friday May 10, 2019 from 7:15 - 8:15 PM at Golden Gate Funeral Home. Funeral: 11:00 AM Saturday May 11, 2019 at The New Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church 5000 Wichita Street Fort Worth, Texas 76119. SURVIVORS: Soulmate for 61 years Husband William Young, daughter Jackie (Dwaine), son BJ (Anna) and daughter Stephanie (Freddie). Six grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Two sisters, Marilyn Givens and Jonell Jackson and one brother Jefferson Madden (Rose). A host of relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Golden Gate Funeral Home
Download Now