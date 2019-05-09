|
Bernice L. Young FORT WORTH -- Bernice L. Young 79, departed this earthly life on Thursday, May 2, 2019 SERVICE: Friday May 10, 2019 from 7:15 - 8:15 PM at Golden Gate Funeral Home. Funeral: 11:00 AM Saturday May 11, 2019 at The New Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church 5000 Wichita Street Fort Worth, Texas 76119. SURVIVORS: Soulmate for 61 years Husband William Young, daughter Jackie (Dwaine), son BJ (Anna) and daughter Stephanie (Freddie). Six grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Two sisters, Marilyn Givens and Jonell Jackson and one brother Jefferson Madden (Rose). A host of relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 9, 2019