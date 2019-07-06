Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
11:15 AM
Barnett Sanctuary at Congregation Ahavath Sholom
4050 S. Hulen St.
Bernice Samorodin Luskey

Bernice Samorodin Luskey Obituary
Bernice Samorodin Luskey SAVANNAH, GA.--Bernice Samorodin Luskey, a former resident of Fort Worth, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 4, 2019. Mrs. Luskey was 95. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11:15 a.m. Sunday in the Barnett Sanctuary at Congregation Ahavath Sholom, 4050 S. Hulen St. She will be laid to rest privately next to her husband, Louis, in Ahavath Sholom Cemetery. SURVIVORS: In addition to her children, Dr. Kenneth Luskey and his wife, Shelley, Janice Luskey Miller and her husband, Bruce, Carol Luskey Rosenthal and her husband, Stephen, and Dr. Barry Luskey and his wife, Deborah, Bernice is survived by her grandchildren, their spouses and children, Randy, Brian and Jackie Luskey, Lindsay and Allison Miller, David and Deborah Rosenthal, and Noah, Nina and Nathan Luskey; and her sister, Estelle Samorodin Cohen.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 6, 2019
