Bert R Hughes FORT WORTH--Bert R Hughes, 88, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020. FUNERAL: A private funeral will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, due to the current pandemic. Bert was born in Munday, Texas, on Sept. 16, 1931. He graduated from Handley High School and received an Associate Degree in Engineering from University of Texas at Arlington. He was married to Juanita M. Hughes on Aug. 24, 1951, for 68 years. Bert had a career with Texas Electric Service Co. for 49 years. Bert was a member of First Baptist Church Arlington and had a passion for traveling, gardening, church, and Mission Arlington Ministries. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his spouse, Juanita Hughes; childre,n Judy Hughes Jones (husband, Bob Jones), Karen Hughes Cypull (husband, Tom Cypull), Melissa Hughes Bradley (husband ,Harry Bradley); son, Robert Hughes; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 27, 2020
