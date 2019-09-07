|
Berta Garcia FORT WORTH--Berta Garcia, 92, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister-in-law, passed away peacefully on her birthday, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Monday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 6150 Pershing, Fort Worth. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Rosary: 6 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Greenwood Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation to follow. Berta was a military spouse raising four children while traveling around the world. Berta embodied the values of faith, love, service, and determination so profoundly they are carried through three generations. She was often recognized as a volunteer at Holy Family Catholic Church, including the Benediction of Mankind Award. Berta was preceded in death by her husband, Raul; and great-grandson, Zachary Malwitz. SURVIVORS: Children, Rudy Garcia and Keumlang Lee, Carmen Rumble, Cathy Garcia, Retired USAF Lt. Col. Raul V. Garcia and Danielle; grandchildren, Julie Malwitz and Douglas, Jennifer Garcia, Chris Hankins, Sheri Luton, McKennzee Showers, USAF Staff Sgt. Raul J. Garcia, and Ravyn Garcia; and great-grandchildren, Alejandra Pifer and Cooper Workman.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 7, 2019