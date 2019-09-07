Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Resources
More Obituaries for Berta Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Berta Garcia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Berta Garcia Obituary
Berta Garcia FORT WORTH--Berta Garcia, 92, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister-in-law, passed away peacefully on her birthday, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Monday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 6150 Pershing, Fort Worth. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Rosary: 6 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Greenwood Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation to follow. Berta was a military spouse raising four children while traveling around the world. Berta embodied the values of faith, love, service, and determination so profoundly they are carried through three generations. She was often recognized as a volunteer at Holy Family Catholic Church, including the Benediction of Mankind Award. Berta was preceded in death by her husband, Raul; and great-grandson, Zachary Malwitz. SURVIVORS: Children, Rudy Garcia and Keumlang Lee, Carmen Rumble, Cathy Garcia, Retired USAF Lt. Col. Raul V. Garcia and Danielle; grandchildren, Julie Malwitz and Douglas, Jennifer Garcia, Chris Hankins, Sheri Luton, McKennzee Showers, USAF Staff Sgt. Raul J. Garcia, and Ravyn Garcia; and great-grandchildren, Alejandra Pifer and Cooper Workman.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Berta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Read More