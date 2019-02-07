|
|
Berta Jo Brooks FORT WORTH -- Berta Jo Brooks, 85, passed away on Thursday, January 31, 2019. SERVICE: 2 p.m., Saturday, Edge Park United Methodist Church, 5616 Crowley Rd, Ft. Worth. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park, Ft. Worth. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Martin Thompson & Son Funeral Home, 6009 Wedgwood Dr., Ft. Worth. Berta was born on March 24, 1933 in Corsicana, Texas to William Albert and Frances Crews. She was a member of Edge Park United Methodist Church for over 55 years, where she was a Past President of the Board, longtime Sunday School Teacher and a member of the United Methodist Woman. Berta taught Elementary School in the Fort Worth Independent School District for many years. She loved crafts, painting, sewing, reading, refinishing furniture and traveling. Berta was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and friend. Berta was the widow of John Brooks. SURVIVORS: Children, Fran McAdams and husband, Jerry, John Brooks and wife, Jill, and Karen Woodall and husband, Chip; grandsons, Jay Woodall and Bob McAdams; niece, Mary John Hoffman; nephews, Billy Mitchell, Carleton Mitchell, Charlie Brown Jr.; and extended family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 7, 2019