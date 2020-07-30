Berta M. Gilbert CROWLEY -- Berta M. Gilbert, 80, passed away on July 27, 2020. SERVICE: Considering the challenges and risk associated with COVID 19, the family is opting for a small private visitation and service on Friday, July 31, 2020. Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m. and funeral services will be at 2 p.m. with internment after at Bourland Cemetery with John Bickham of First Baptist Church in Orange, Texas officiating. For anyone unable to attend the services, they will be live streamed at: https://video.ibm.com/channel/W629g7cx8Pp
MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at https://act.alz.org/site/Donation
Berta was born to Merlin and Lillie Dickey, November 9, 1939 in Rhome, Texas. She graduated from Northwest High School in 1957. She married Dalton Gilbert in 1967, and they lived together for many years in both Hurst and later Crowley, Texas. Together they raised 2 children. She leaves as her legacy 2 children: Darrell Gilbert and his wife, Vickey of Granbury, Texas and Dana Hampton of Dallas. One of Berta's greatest joys were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful and loving friend to many. She is preceded in death by grandson, Jay Gilbert; brothers, Wayne, Alan and Raymond Dickey; and sister, Jackie Malone. Berta went to the police academy and became a law enforcement officer with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office. She was promoted to lieutenant in 1989 and then captain in 1991 and was one of the first women to achieve such a rank. In 1995 she transitioned into the county court system and was the Court Coordinator for Judge Mills in Tarrant County Criminal Court 3. SURVIVORS: Berta was the youngest of 8 children and is survived by sister, Marie Moore of Rhome, Texas; brothers, Tony Dickey of Rhome and Jimmy Dickey of San Angelo. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Dalton Gilbert; beloved grandchildren, Jennifer Kidd of Joshua, Texas, Danielle Terry of Ft. Worth, Christian Hampton of Dallas; and great-grandchildren, Levi Garrett, Katelin Kidd and Cole Kidd. She also leaves 33 nieces and nephews to mourn her loss.