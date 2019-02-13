Bertha L. Kinsinger FORT WORTH--Bertha Laura Kinsinger, 94, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by love on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at First Presbyterian Church, Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: Memorial donations appreciated to the Dan H. and Bertha L. Kinsinger Scholarship Fund at Maryville College, Maryville, Tenn.; or Children's Haven International, Pharr, Texas. Bertha was born and raised on the family farm in Coles County, Ill.; graduated from Eureka College in Eureka, Ill.; and became a teacher. In Illinois and then in Tennessee, she taught music, but ultimately she created both the Kindergarten and then the Junior Primary Program for Maryville city schools. Bertha was very engaged in Maryville College Faculty Wives, as well as New Providence Presbyterian Church. She moved to Fort Worth in 1998 to be closer to family, and began volunteer work in the libraries at both First Presbyterian Church and Cook Children's Medical Center. She was a Golden Heart volunteer at Cook Children's, having accumulated over 12,571 hours. She took great pride in her contributions of more than 380 prayer shawls that she lovingly knitted and donated to either Cook Children's or First Presbyterian Church. Bertha was an avid reader, loved working crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles, and playing Scrabble and Cribbage. She was a huge fan of Major League Baseball and college basketball. Bertha was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dan Kinsinger; and sister, Patricia Cooley. SURVIVORS: She is survived by children, Ann Kinsinger and spouse, Mick, Jill Koss and spouse, Jim, Griff Kinsinger and spouse, Suzanne; grandchildren, Leslie Daaga, Katie Kinsinger, Corey Kinsinger, Amanda Koss May, Daniel Koss; and great-grandson, Abraham May.



