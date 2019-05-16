Home

Services
Tree of Life Funeral Directors
1051 S. Handley Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76112
(817) 451-5433
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tree of Life Funeral Directors
1051 S. Handley Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Pilgrim Galilee Christian Church
2601 Pecos Street
Bertha Lee Adams Sims

Bertha Lee Adams Sims Obituary
Bertha Lee Adams Sims FORT WORTH -- Mother Bertha Lee Adams Sims, 88, traded the sorrows of this world for her joys in Glory on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Pilgrim Galilee Christian Church, 2601 Pecos Street; You may visit Mother Sims in the Sims-Kirkland Suite at Tree of Life from Noon to 8 p.m., Friday, May 17, 2019; Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. SURVIVORS: Left in God's care are: her beloved children, Arthur Sims, Jr., Billie Sims, Betty Sims, Shellie Sims, Dorothy Sims, Linda Sims-Braziel (Larry), James Sims; seven siblings; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 16, 2019
