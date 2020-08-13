1/1
Bertha Mae Spears
Bertha Mae Spears FORT WORTH -- Bertha Mae Spears entered rest August 7, 2020. FUNERAL: 11 a.m, Sat., Aug. 15, New Mt. Carmel Baptist Church; 2600 E. Rosedale. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m., Fri., Historic Baker Funeral Home. SURVIVORS: She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 41 years, Harold Spears Sr.; her son, Harold Spears Jr. (Taquita Spears), Kenneth Spears Sr., Kenneth Spears Jr., Harold Spears III and Kehlani Spears. She has a total of 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Her sister, Imongene Miles and her brothers, Burnett Miles and James Miles. A host of nieces, nephews, sister and brother in laws, cousins, friends the New Greater Morning Glory Church family, her daughter in law family and church family and her Edward J. Briscoe family.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Historic Baker Funeral Home
AUG
15
Funeral
11:00 AM
New Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home - Fort Worth
301 East Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-332-4468
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Baker Funeral Home
