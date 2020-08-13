Bertha Mae Spears FORT WORTH -- Bertha Mae Spears entered rest August 7, 2020. FUNERAL: 11 a.m, Sat., Aug. 15, New Mt. Carmel Baptist Church; 2600 E. Rosedale. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m., Fri., Historic Baker Funeral Home. SURVIVORS: She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 41 years, Harold Spears Sr.; her son, Harold Spears Jr. (Taquita Spears), Kenneth Spears Sr., Kenneth Spears Jr., Harold Spears III and Kehlani Spears. She has a total of 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Her sister, Imongene Miles and her brothers, Burnett Miles and James Miles. A host of nieces, nephews, sister and brother in laws, cousins, friends the New Greater Morning Glory Church family, her daughter in law family and church family and her Edward J. Briscoe family.