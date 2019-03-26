Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha Noreen Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bertha Noreen Jones Obituary
Bertha Noreen Jones FORT WORTH--Bertha Noreen Jones, 71, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed Wednesay, March 20, 2019. Bertha was born to Ernest Kreitlow and Ethel Kuck, March 17, 1948, in Lawrence, Mich. Bertha retired from Purdue University Extension in 2014 to move to Fort Worth to be "Nana Bert" full-time. She loved her cats, traveling, camping, reading books, and spending time with family. She will be laid to rest with her daughter, Liz, in Hanging Limb, Tenn. She was preceded in death by Elizabeth Ann Barker, her daughter. She leaves as her legacy one child: Leslie Hoagland, her husband, Bradford Hoagland, and their children, Grace, Haden, Dean, and Ellie. She also leaves to cherish her memory her sister, Sheryl Kreitlow.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.