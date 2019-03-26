|
|
Bertha Noreen Jones FORT WORTH--Bertha Noreen Jones, 71, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed Wednesay, March 20, 2019. Bertha was born to Ernest Kreitlow and Ethel Kuck, March 17, 1948, in Lawrence, Mich. Bertha retired from Purdue University Extension in 2014 to move to Fort Worth to be "Nana Bert" full-time. She loved her cats, traveling, camping, reading books, and spending time with family. She will be laid to rest with her daughter, Liz, in Hanging Limb, Tenn. She was preceded in death by Elizabeth Ann Barker, her daughter. She leaves as her legacy one child: Leslie Hoagland, her husband, Bradford Hoagland, and their children, Grace, Haden, Dean, and Ellie. She also leaves to cherish her memory her sister, Sheryl Kreitlow.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 26, 2019