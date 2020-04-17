|
|
Bertie Ellen (Boyce) Dancer FORT WORTH -- Bertie Ellen (Boyce) Dancer, 85, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Fort Worth. FUNERAL: 2 p.m., Friday, Laurel Land Memorial Chapel of Fort Worth followed by burial in Laurel Land Memorial Park. Family Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 19 at Laurel Land Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: The family requests that donations be made to the Daughters of the Republic of Texas (DRT), Sons of the Republic of Texas (SRT) or a . Bertie was born Feb. 22, 1935, in Slaton, Lubbock County, to Warner Alford Boyce and Mary Nina Clifton Boyce. She graduated from Lubbock High School in 1952. She married Mayo Dewayne Dancer in Lubbock in 1951. They lived in Florida while he finished his active duty in the Navy Reserves. They relocated to Midland and then transferred to Fort Worth. Bertie was a member of Birchman Baptist Church. She was a Girl Scout leader for several years. Genealogy was a lifelong interest that she and Mayo shared. They were active members of the Fort Worth Genealogy Society (FWGS), National Genealogical Society and the Lamar County Genealogical Society. They were always proud to find ancestors who lived in Texas during the Republic. Bertie was a Life Member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas (DRT) in the Frances Cooke Van Zandt Chapter. She received her 50 year pen Dec. 19, 2018. She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Mayo Dancer, her parents, Warner and Nina Boyce, and sister, Wanda Jo Boyce Weaver. SURVIVORS: Sister, Mary Faye Boyce Smith and her husband, Jerry of Weatherford; daughter, Winona Dancer Barnes and her husband, Charlie of Trophy Club; son, Boyce Herron Dancer; granddaughter, Dixi Nicole Swink; great-grandson, Josiah Michael Swink of Trophy Club; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 17, 2020