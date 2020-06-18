Bessie L. Lusk
Bessie Lee Lusk FORT WORTH--Bessie Lee Lusk, 100, went from labor to reward on Tuesday, June 10, 2020. SERVICE: Visitation: Fri., June 19 from 12 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. The Celebration of Life will be held Sat. June 20 at 11 a.m. at Samaria Baptist Church. SURVIVORS: Those left with precious moments are her son, Howard Lusk (Annie); daughters, Bessie Lusk, Lavera Sims (Alfred), and Janie McCalister (Spatsie); 26 grandchildren, and a host of great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 18, 2020.
