Bessie Thomas Wilson WEATHERFORD-Bessie Pauline Pemberton Thomas Wilson passed away peacefully Sunday morning, Feb. 10, 2019. Mrs. Wilson was 95. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at Long Creek Baptist Church, 14000 Baker Road, Weatherford, with a reception to follow. Family and friends will gather from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. She will be laid to rest privately on Monday next to her husband, Johnny, in Laurel Land Memorial Park. Born Jan. 12, 1924, in Bryson, Bessie was the daughter of Jessie Lee and Laura Elizabeth Helms Pemberton. She graduated from Bryson High School and Tarleton State College. In 1946, Bessie married James F. "Johnny" Thomas. Following Johnny's death in 1983, she married Lt. Col. Ralph Wilson in 1993. Col. Wilson went to his Lord in 2009. Bessie was employed at Convair Aircraft and retired from the Fort Worth public schools after many years of service. She looked forward to the monthly lunch gatherings with her school co-workers. Bessie loved to sew and was very active in her church and girl scouting. In fact, she purchased many of the scouts' uniforms and was a "Second Mom" to many of the young people around her. Bessie was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands and her seven siblings. SURVIVORS: In addition to her daughter, Janie Thomas and her husband, Terry Clancy, Bessie is survived by her grandsons and their wives, Eric and Wendy Farrell and Tyler and Gina Farrell; great-grandchildren, Caden, Callie and Andrew; and several nieces and nephews and their families.



