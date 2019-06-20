Betsy Jo Ann Kelly Lester GRAND PRAIRIE -- Betsy JoAnn Kelly Lester, 75, long time resident of Grand Prairie, Texas, died peacefully in her home on Monday, June 17, 2019. FUNERAL: 10:30 am, Friday at Cross Point Church of Christ in Grand Prairie. Burial: Private at DFW National Cemetery in Dallas. Visitation: 6 - 8 pm, Thursday at Bean-Massey-Burge Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Christ Haven Children's Home OR The . Jo Ann was born on March 29, 1944 in Dallas, Texas to Harvey Spear Kelly and Vera Hazel Young Kelly. She attended Eastern Hills High School in Fort Worth, graduating in 1962. JoAnn continued her education by attending Harding University in Searcy, Ark. She graduated in 1966 with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Sociology. Jo Ann also attended the University of Texas at Arlington and obtained a Master of Science in Social Work in 1972. Jo Ann worked as a Social Worker during the 1970's at The Child Study Center in Fort Worth. She also served as a Social Worker at Goodwill. After taking time off to raise a family, Jo Ann began her second career with the Grand Prairie Independent School District. Jo Ann served Grand Prairie ISD in many capacities from the 1980's through the early 2000's. She served as a substitute teacher, Special Education Teacher's Aide, Computer Lab manager, and Diagnostician's clerk. Jo Ann was a long-time member of the Turnpike Church of Christ and the Crosspoint Church of Christ in Grand Prairie. Jo Ann's interests included spending time with family, singing, traveling, reading, going to movies, and working puzzles. Jo Ann devoted much of her time and energy as a care giver to family members, including her mother until she passed away at the age of 99. SURVIVORS: Jo Ann is survived by her husband, Michael of 46 years. She is also survived by her mother-in law, Betty Lester of Keller, children, Philip and Penny Lester of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Jason and Robin Lester of Coppell and Alison and John Zacharias of Grand Prairie; grandchildren, Quintin Lester and Ransom Lester of Murfreesboro, Tenn. and Kristianna Zacharias of San Diego, Calif.; brother and sister-in law, Terry and Pris Lester of Georgetown, Texas; nephews, Jeff Lester, Brandon Lester, and Cody Lester. There are also a number of extended family and friends. JoAnn was preceeded in death by her mother Vera Hazel Kelly, father Harvey Spear Kelly, and father in law Bill Lester.



