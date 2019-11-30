|
Betsy Johnston Brewer ARLINGTON--Betsy Johnston Brewer, a longtime resident of Arlington, Texas, died after a short illness on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2 in Moore Memorial Gardens, 1219 N Davis Drive, Arlington, Texas. MEMORIALS: Memorial gifts may be offered to Pi Beta Phi Foundation, P.O. Box 801867, Kansas City, MO 64180-1867. Born in Tyler, Texas, on April 18, 1941, Betsy was an honor student at Robert E. Lee High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Texas Christian University. A supporter of the arts, Betsy particularly enjoyed 1950s rock and roll and TCU athletics. She worked as a nurse at UTA and for Arlington ISD. She was a proud Pi Beta Phi alumna. Betsy was preceded in death by her husband, Mickey McDaniel Brewer; her parents; and her sister. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her brothers, Mike Johnston and Chris Johnston; her children, David Brewer, Merri Brewer Crain, Stacy Brewer Norwood; and her six grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 30, 2019