Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moore Memorial Gardens
1219 North Davis Drive
Arlington, TX 76012
(817) 275-2711
Resources
More Obituaries for Betsy Brewer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betsy Johnston Brewer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betsy Johnston Brewer Obituary
Betsy Johnston Brewer ARLINGTON--Betsy Johnston Brewer, a longtime resident of Arlington, Texas, died after a short illness on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2 in Moore Memorial Gardens, 1219 N Davis Drive, Arlington, Texas. MEMORIALS: Memorial gifts may be offered to Pi Beta Phi Foundation, P.O. Box 801867, Kansas City, MO 64180-1867. Born in Tyler, Texas, on April 18, 1941, Betsy was an honor student at Robert E. Lee High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Texas Christian University. A supporter of the arts, Betsy particularly enjoyed 1950s rock and roll and TCU athletics. She worked as a nurse at UTA and for Arlington ISD. She was a proud Pi Beta Phi alumna. Betsy was preceded in death by her husband, Mickey McDaniel Brewer; her parents; and her sister. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her brothers, Mike Johnston and Chris Johnston; her children, David Brewer, Merri Brewer Crain, Stacy Brewer Norwood; and her six grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betsy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -