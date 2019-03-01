Bette Edson ARLINGTON -- Bette Carlene Nordstrom Edson, 84, a long-time Arlington resident, died February 25, 2019 in Richland Hills. SERVICES: Graveside services will be private. Visitation will be at Moore Memorial Funeral Home in Arlington on Monday, March 4 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Bette's family is deeply grateful to the staff at Brookdale Richland Hills for their expert care and loving support. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, Ill. 60601, or . Bette was born on June 9, 1934 in Chesterton, Ind., the only child of Marian Delight Nordstrom (n‚e Lindquist) and Carl Gustav Nordstrom. Her father, the town clerk, died soon after Bette's first birthday; her mother completed his term and was later re-elected. Marian remarried in 1939 to Leonard A. Edman. Bette was raised in the house that her grandfather, John R. Nordstrom, a carpenter by trade, had built for her parents. John adored her and referred to her as his "sunshine." A dedicated member of the Girl Scouts, Bette spent her summers walking on the "singing sands" of Indiana Dunes State Park, swimming in Lake Michigan and earning twenty-five cent tips waiting tables in the park restaurant. Bette graduated from Chesterton High School and earned a degree in mathematics from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio in1956. Working as an engineering assistant for General Electric in Cincinnati, she met Merritt Lewis Edson. They married on June 1, 1957 and settled in Pittsfield, Mass. where sons Scott and Todd were born. Their son John was born in Philadelphia. They later lived in Schenectady, N.Y. and Jackson, Miss. before landing in Arlington in 1978, where Merritt established a business brokerage and Bette worked in real estate. Bette was a member of First Methodist Church in Arlington and volunteered tutoring children in math and science. She also served as a docent at Bass Performance Hall and frequented the Kimbell Art Museum and Fort Worth Symphony. Her brownies were a staple backstage during performances by the Fort Worth Dallas Ballet, where son Todd was the principal dancer for many years. Bette was preceded in death by her husband, parents, stepfather and sister-in-law, Martha J. Edson. SURVIVORS: She is survived by sons Scott Merritt Edson (Anita Kelso), Todd Nordstrom Edson and John Christopher Edson (Megan Brennan).



