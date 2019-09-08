|
Bette J. Winters ARLINGTON -- Bette J. Winters passed away peacefully in Arlington, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, after a brief illness. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home. Interment: 1 p.m. in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home. Bette, "BJ" was born April 6, 1927, in Terrell, Texas, to James Norman Warren and Hazel Lynn Warren. She spent her youth in East Texas, Oklahoma, and Grand Prairie, where she graduated high school. Following W orld War II, Bette met and married MD "Dee" Winters in Grand Prairie, had two children and resided there for 30 years. She worked primarily in accounting and banking at Midway Bank in Grand Prairie. Bette and Dee then moved to Lake Texoma in 1976 until they returned to Arlington in 2006. Bette loved spending time with her family, painting, flower arranging, and pottery classes. She was a volunteer at the Regional Medical Center in Sherman, Texas. She was a member of Lake Arlington Baptist Church and enjoyed socializing with her friends. SURVIVORS: Her son and daughter-in-law, Denny and Ivy Winters; son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Phyllis Winters; grandchildren, Cory Winters, Collen Winters, Blake Winters, Allie Winters; great-grandchildren, Nate Winters, Chase Winters, Paityn Winters and Tatum Clark; her brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Janice Warren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 8, 2019