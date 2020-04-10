Home

Coker Funeral Home - SANGER
Bette Boydstun
Bette Jane Boydstun


1926 - 2020
Bette Jane Boydstun FORT WORTH -- Bette Jane Boydstun, 93, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at her residence in Fort Worth. The daughter of Lester Forrest Taylor and Ruby (White) Taylor, she was born on October 9, 1926, in Pine Island, LA. SERVICE: Due to the COVID-19 virus, the family will hold a memorial service at a time when friends can attend to celebrate Bette's life. Inurnment will be in the Sanger Cemetery in Sanger. Services are under the direction of Coker Funeral Home in Sanger. Online condolences may be made at www.cokerfuneralhome.com. On January 15, 1945, she married Felix Calvo Boydstun in Houston, Texas. Bette received a Bachelor of Arts Degree and taught school in the Fort Worth ISD for over 37 years. She was a member of the Brentwood Church of Christ in Fort Worth. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and three brothers, Bobby Taylor, Jerry Taylor, and Vic Taylor. SURVIVORS: Those remaining to cherish her memory are her children, Shelley Boydstun Burns of Fort Worth and Joe Ben Boydstun and wife Marie of Aledo; five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. COKER FUNERAL HOME 403 Pecan Street 940-458-3311 Sanger, Texas 76266
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 10, 2020
