Bette Jayne Montgomery Gamm BENBROOK -- Bette Jayne Montgomery Gamm, 90, was born on June 7, 1930, in Amarillo, Texas. She left this world on July 14, 2020 to be with the Lord. SERVICE: A private Committal Service will be held with a Celebration of Life to be scheduled at a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Center For Dementia Research. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved sewing, cooking for her family, camping, Texas Rangers baseball, and all things blue. She is now reunited with the love of her life, William R. (Bill) Gamm, her loving parents, Samuel Albert Montgomery II and Mary Jane Mansker Montgomery, and brother Samuel Albert Montgomery III. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughter, Shelley Gingras; her son, William R. (Bill) Gamm Jr. and wife, Mary; grandchildren, Alesia Shehan and husband, Aaron, Angela Powers and husband, Danny, Ethan Gingras and wife, Ashley, Jason Gamm and wife, Nicole, Rachael Gamm; sister-in-law, Adalyn Montgomery; and many loving great grandchildren.