Bette M. Fairlamb


1932 - 2020
Bette M. Fairlamb Obituary
Bette M. Fairlamb FORT WORTH--Bette Fairlamb, born in Cullman, Ala., on Jan. 9, 1932, passed Thursday, March 26, 2020, at her home in Fort Worth, Texas. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Private graveside service, date to be determined. Arrangements are being made by Greenwood Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, Bette would like donations to be made to the Humane Society of North Texas. Bette attended the University of Mississippi. She worked at the law firm of Tarlton, Douglas, Kressler and Wuester, now Stenholm and Douglas, in downtown Fort Worth for most of her career. She was an avid gardener. She also loved to follow her favorite sports teams, Dallas Cowboys, Ol' Miss, Alabama and TCU. Bette was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Rose Miller; and her brother, Richard. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Burr Fairlamb; her niece, Rebecca Davis and husband, Allen; great-niece, Raegan; great-nephews, Reese, Riley, CJ and Justin; as well as numerous great neighbors and close friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 1, 2020
