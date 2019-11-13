|
Bette Phillips Mullins GARLAND -- Bette Phillips Mullins, 95, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Irving. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14 in Mount Olivet Chapel. MEMORIALS: Faith United Methodist Church, 3419 E. Belknap St., Fort Worth, Texas 76111. Bette Phillips was born on Jan. 2, 1924, in Wichita Falls, Texas. The family later relocated to Fort Worth. She married J.N. Mullins Jr. on March 27, 1943. In addition to her full time job raising their children, Bette was a Blue Bird and Camp Fire Leader, Cub Scouts Den Mother, Sunday School Teacher, and active church volunteer. She was also a recognized volunteer for the Fort Worth Public Library. Bette was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and Gigi. Her great joy was her family, and she hosted many family gatherings. She was a light who brought joy to each member of her family. Gigi, we will miss you, but rejoice at your heavenly reunion! SURVIVORS: Son, Barry Mullins; daughters, Dede Nail, Debra Putman and her husband, Robert, Sandra Sawyer and her husband, Larry Wicker; grandchildren, Samantha LaHue and her husband, Ky, Ashley and Matt Nail, Travis Putman and his wife, Jennifer, Trevor Putman and his wife, Samantha, Parker Mullins and fiancee, Jamie, Taylor Mullins and husband, Salamon, Miles Sawyer-Wicker; and seven great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 13, 2019