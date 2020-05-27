Bettie Ann Davidson FORT WORTH--Bettie Ann Davidson, 75, of Fort Worth passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Fort Worth. SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, Legacy Baptist Church, Lake Worth. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, Biggers Funeral Home. Bettie was born July 26, 1944, in Portales, N.M., to Jessie Offord and Ruby Jewel Fair Offord. She married Michael Dee Davidson on Nov. 22, 1987, in Saginaw. The daughters wrote: "To Our Mama. We never shall forget the days, the memories that we spent, her love is something that can't be explained. It was made of deep endearment, guidance, and strength. For all her children throughout her days. Even though our hearts are breaking, we know she is rejoicing in glory of the Lord and the beauty of heaven. Mama is now in heaven until we meet her again. We will all see her soon." Bettie was a credit analyst for Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing for 15 years. She also worked with her dear friend in a cleaning business, and also owned a ceramics shop. Bettie was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She loved babies and worked in the church nursery for many years. She was a very strong person. Bettie was preceded in death by three brothers; one sister; and her first husband and father of her daughters, Robert Donald Stokes. SURVIVORS: Survived by her husband, Michael Davidson; daughters, Karen Arnold and husband, Jeffry Arnold, Rhonda Beck and husband, Roger Beck, Ladondra Stokes and husband Homer Harp, and Krystal Caldwell and husband, Steve Caldwell; sister, Patsy Sims; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.