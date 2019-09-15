Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
First United Methodist Church
Bettie Marie Maupin Rohleder

Bettie Marie Maupin Rohleder Obituary
Bettie Marie Maupin Rohleder FORT WORTH - Bettie Marie Maupin Rohleder, 87, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at First United Methodist Church. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please donate to the , Fort Worth. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and May Maupin; and daughter, Vicky. SURVIVORS: Husband, James J. Rohleder; son, Keith Addington; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and stepdaughter, Julie Smith.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 15, 2019
