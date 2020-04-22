|
Bettie Sue Schatte BENBROOK -- Bettie Sue Schatte, 94, passed away peacefully into the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, April 18, 2020. She had numerous medical problems before her death. GRAVESIDE: Private at DFW National Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. MEMORIALS: can be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 4513 Williams Rd, Fort Worth, TX, 76116, where she was a member for 51 years, or a . Bettie was born on July 21, 1925 in Charleston, Missouri to Thomas William and Stella Elizabeth Phillips Dunn. She was the youngest of seven children. She married John Lewis Schatte, Jr. on April 24, 1951, and lived in Fort Worth the past 52 years. She was preceded in death by three beloved sons, John III, Mark, and Jay. SURVIVORS: Her loving husband of 69 years, John; daughter, Leslie Schatte of Fort Worth; son, Matthew Schatte and wife, Shantel, of Saginaw; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; extended family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 22, 2020